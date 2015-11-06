Blind calls Depay into Dutch squad, retains Robben

Netherlands coach Danny Blind has called Manchester United forward Memphis Depay into his squad for the friendly matches against Wales and Germany, while retaining Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben.

Depay was a surprise omission from the provisional squad on Monday and Blind questioned the former PSV star's ability to work as a team player as his country seeks to rebuild from their failure to reach Euro 2016.

Blind also suggested fitness problems were a factor in Depay's absence, but he went on to feature as a substitute in United's 1-0 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Robben was also in midweek Champions League action, making an instant impact from the bench to score in Bayern's dominant 5-1 victory against Arsenal.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker recently returned to fitness due to a thigh problem and suggested on Thursday that he would require a green light from his club to turn out on international duty.

"We will have to wait and see whether I will play against Wales and Germany. I will discuss my situation with the club to see what is a sensible decision here," Robben told SBS6.

Like Depay, Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer is named in the 24-man squad despite not being present on the provisional list, although Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie remains a high-profile absentee.

Vurnon Anita, Karim Rekik, Jeroen Zoet and Anwar El Ghazi failed to make the final cut, although Ajax forward El Ghazi suffered an ankle injury during his club's 0-0 Europa League draw against Fenebahce on Thursday and is set to spend two weeks on the sidelines.

Feyenoord midfielder Marko Vejinovic has had his maiden call-up confirmed for the trip to Cardiff on November 13 and Hannover's HDI-Arena four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Maarten Stekelenburg (Southampton), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord).

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Jairo Riedewald (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Ajax).

Midfielders: Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax), Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Marko Vejinovic (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United).

Forwards: Bas Dost (Wolfsburg), Eljero Elia (Feyenoord), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).

