Blind focussing on Sweden qualifier

Netherlands coach Danny Blind insists his focus has always been on their World Cup qualifier against Sweden, despite a 2-1 friendly defeat to Greece.

Despite Georginio Wijnaldum's opener at the Philips Stadion, Netherlands' four-match unbeaten run came to an end thanks to goals from Giannis Gianniotas and Kostas Mitroglou.

But Blind wants his players to look ahead to the clash in Sweden, rather than reflecting on another disappointing evening.

[The focus] was and still is on Sweden," he told SBS6. "We wanted to go with a good result. That has not happened, but the focus and the goal remains the same.

"We will need today and tomorrow to get the focus back. Tuesday remains the goal."

However, while Blind is prioritising Tuesday's competitive fixture, he admitted his disappointment at the outcome of the friendly in Eindhoven.

"The Greeks have hardly been past the halfway line," he added. "I think three times, twice the ball went in.

"Balls haphazardly fell for the Greeks to stay in the game, but that is up to us. We did not have the right focus."