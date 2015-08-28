Blind hands Robben Netherlands armband

Arjen Robben has been appointed Netherlands captain as Danny Blind attempts to turn around their UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Iceland and Turkey.

Blind replaced Guus Hiddink as national team coach on July 1, with Netherlands in desperate need of points if they are to qualify automatically from Group A.

And the new boss has decided Bayern Munich forward Robben will replace Robin van Persie as skipper, while also handing first call-ups to young Ajax duo Jairo Riedewald and Kenny Tete.

"I have not made this choice [appointing Robben] based on their soccer skills," said Blind. "In the guidance and coaching of team-mates Van Persie and Robben are not inferior to each other.

"But they are two different personalities. And right now I need a leader to be someone with prominence in the field. I have asked Robin to vice-captain and am delighted that he has accepted that role."

Blind's side - who are three points off the top two with four games to play - welcome group leaders Iceland to Amsterdam on September 3, before travelling to Turkey three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Jairo Riedewald (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Ajax), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City), Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wesley Sniejder (Galatasaray) , Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce)