Blind: Netherlands need defensive stability

Danny Blind believes Netherlands must improve defensively after a string of disappointing performances in recent months.

The Dutch missed out on qualification for Euro 2016 as Czech Republic, Iceland and Turkey proved too strong, and will only be playing international friendlies until qualifying for the 2018 World Cup kicks off.

Netherlands meet Wales on Friday and Blind has revealed he will try a more defensive tactic than he has been employing during their unsuccessful bid to reach Euro 2016.

"I get the feeling that we need some more defensive stability," Blind said at a news conference.

"We could use the 5-3-2 formation that we used at the World Cup, but playing with two holding midfielders is an option as well. The main thing is that we need a strong defensive core. I cannot say yet how we will play, though.

"We are not able to dominate our opponents at this stage. We will be using the same formation against Wales and Germany."

Blind admits Netherlands' failure to qualify for next year's Euros has damaged their reputation and he is determined to make amends by qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

"We will only be playing friendlies for now, but we cannot approach them like there is nothing at stake. I want to see the team fight and show passion," he added.

"It is all about qualifying for the 2018 World Cup now. I will give a number of new players a chance. I want to see a passionate team that wants to make amends for missing out on the Euros.

"We have lost a lot of goodwill. The people are very disappointed in us and we have to win them all over again."