Blind refuses to rule out Man United switch

United manager Van Gaal is reportedly keen to bolster his defensive options after employing a 3-5-2 system during pre-season.

The experienced Dutchman was reportedly interested in signing Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal, but the Belgium international opted to join Barcelona.

Blind is another player to have been linked with United throughout the close-season and speculation has mounted that he could once more play under the stewardship of Van Gaal, who was previously his head coach for the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old insists he is happy to remain in Amsterdam, but confirmed he would weigh up his options should an offer be made for his services.

"I am happy here in Amsterdam," Blind told Sky Sports. "But if there comes another club I will have to think about it and then we will see.

"For now I will focus on Ajax and we will see what happens next week."

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer believes Blind will eventually move on, but has urged him to spend one more season with the Eredivisie champions.

"I am convinced he will make the right choice," De Boer commented. "If he goes to a big club then he has definitely deserved it.

"But I think it would be better if he stays one year. Last year was a good year for him but I think he can improve a lot with us."