Blind takes over as Netherlands coach

Danny Blind has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach following Guus Hiddink's departure.

Hiddink ended his second spell in charge of the Dutch national team by stepping down on Monday.

Blind had been serving as Hiddink's assistant and will now assume the role of head coach from August 1.

The former Ajax and Netherlands defender has been handed a three-year deal and tasked with the challenge of steering the team to qualification for UEFA Euro 2016.

"We are happy after the departure of Guus Hiddink that we have quickly found a suitable successor in house," said Dutch Football Association (KNVB) director Bert van Oostveen.

Blind said: "I'm going to work hard together with the staff and players to qualify for the European Championships next year. That's my only goal."

Netherlands are third in qualifying Group A, three points behind Czech Republic in the second automatic qualification spot and five adrift of leaders Iceland.

Blind's first game in charge is a crucial home qualifier against Iceland on September 3 before Netherlands take on Turkey three days later.