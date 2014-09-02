Blind: United 'one of biggest clubs in world'

United suffered a nightmare season under the stewardship of David Moyes last term, relinquishing their Premier League title with a whimper and eventually finishing seventh.

Louis van Gaal has been brought in to replace Moyes and restore the club to their former glories, although the Dutchman has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford, having not won any of his four games in charge so far.

Van Gaal completed the signing of Blind - who impressed for his Netherlands team at the World Cup - on transfer deadline day, and has also brought in stellar names Radamel Falcao and Angel di Maria as he bids to reverse their fortunes.

And, speaking after his move was completed, Blind insisted United are still up there with the best clubs on the planet.

"It feels very good and I am very excited to start," he told MUTV. "I am very happy to be here.

"It has been very busy. Everything was going so fast so I didn't really have time to think about it all, but as I said I'm really happy to be here.

"United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. If you look at their history they have won a lot of cups and they have had players here for their whole career, like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

"Those are players everyone knows about and I am a big fan of them. It's now a dream come true to play for Manchester United and I'm very happy that I have this chance."