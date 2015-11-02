Blind urges omitted Depay to become team player

Netherlands coach Danny Blind expects Memphis Depay to play a key role in the national side's future but urged the Manchester United forward to become a team player after omitting him from his latest squad.

The former PSV star has endured a tough introduction to life at Old Trafford, where he has not started a league match since being substituted at half-time during the 3-0 loss to Arsenal on October 4.

Depay also became something of a scapegoat in his homeland for Netherlands' failure to reach Euro 2016 and he will not be involved in this month's friendly match against Wales as Blind begins the first phase of the rebuilding process.

"I think Depay is a player for the future but there are other issues to look at," he said.

"Perhaps Louis van Gaal has also said something. Top football requires that you must function in a team.

"He doesn't always do that. That's something he has to learn.

"I called him to say he would not be on the list. I said 'if you are a tall tree, then you can expect criticism.'"

Earlier this month, Van Gaal warned Depay to "give respect to your team philosophy" to avoid going the same way as recent high-profile Old Trafford flops Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao, while former Ajax coach Co Adriaanse said the player "needs to be corrected" in a scathing attack covering the 21-year-old's attitude and dress sense.

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie was another high-profile absentee when Blind's squad was announced on Monday.