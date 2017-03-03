Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal

Jerome Boateng is in contention to make his Bayern Munich comeback against Eintracht Frankfurt next week but will not be available to face Arsenal on Tuesday, according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Germany defender Boateng has been out of action since November after undergoing surgery on his pectoral tendon.

Ancelotti gave a positive update on Boateng's fitness ahead of the Bundesliga leaders' trip to Cologne on Saturday, with the former Manchester City man able to train at full capacity.

However, the Italian - who also announced that Mats Hummels is fit to face Cologne after the centre-back was replaced at half-time of the midweek 3-0 win over Schalke in the DFB-Pokal - says this weekend's fixture and the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal, in which they hold a commanding 5-1 lead, will come too soon for Boateng.

"All the players are fit. Hummels has no more problems," he told a pre-match news conference.

"Also Boateng can train normally. It's a good sign that all the players are fit.

"We think he [Boateng] can play against Frankfurt. Arsenal is probably too early."

The match with Cologne marks the second of three games in the space of seven days for Bayern.

Ancelotti stated that there will not be wholesale changes for the match, but is pleased with the options at his disposal.

"There will be no big rotation," he added. "But some players are fresh, which are options for the game. If someone is not 100 per cent then I'll rotate."