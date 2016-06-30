Boateng declares himself fit to face Italy

Jerome Boateng claims he is not concerned about the calf injury he is carrying and will not alter his game despite the risk of suspension as Germany prepare to face Italy at Euro 2016.

The Bayern Munich centre-back was substituted late in the victories over Northern Ireland and Slovakia at the European Championship as the world champions attempt to manage the defender's muscle problem.

The 27-year-old, though, is confident of being fully fit to take on the Azzurri in the quarter-finals in Bordeaux on Saturday.

"My calf is fine," he said.

"It won't be an issue."

Should Germany win, Boateng could find himself suspended for the semi-final against hosts France or Iceland if he receives a second yellow card of the tournament.

"I will go into this game like any other," he said.

"The yellow card doesn't play a role. We're looking forward to the football getting back underway.

"It's going to be a heck of a game. We want to leave the pitch as winners."

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos knows the 2014 World Cup winners are in for a difficult contest against Antonio Conte's well-drilled side.

"It will be our toughest game so far," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to it. We're in good shape at the moment."