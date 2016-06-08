Boateng fears terror attack at Euro 2016

Germany defender Jerome Boateng has told his family not to attend any Euro 2016 games out of fear of a terrorist attack during the tournament.

The terror attacks carried out on Paris in November 2015, killing 130 people, raised fears over the potential for repeat incidents at the European Championship, which gets under way in the capital on Friday.

Nearly 100,000 French security forces will be deployed to safeguard the tournament, but Boateng remains concerned something could happen during the upcoming finals.

"My family and children will not be visiting the stadiums. The risk is simply too big for me," the Bayern Munich man told Sport Bild.

"Of course, on the one hand it is sad that you have to think about matters like this. On the other hand, so many things have happened recently that make you think about things.

"I only want to think about football during the tournament and I feel better when I know my family will not be inside the stadium.

"But in the end, that is a decision everybody should make for themselves."

Germany meet Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in the group stages.