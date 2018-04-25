Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany

Jerome Boateng hobbled out of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with an apparent hamstring injury on Wednesday.

Boateng pulled up shortly after Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern into a 1-0 lead in the first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena.

The injury makes Boateng a major doubt for the return encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu and could also become a concern for Germany boss Joachim Low ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Bayern loss Arjen Robben due to a problem with his right leg earlier in the contest and were pegged back by Marcelo's excellent equaliser before half-time.

Hope it's not too serious, Boa! 1-0 April 25, 2018

Low, whose side are among the favourites to win the World Cup, was in attendance in Munich.