Boateng injury worry for Bayern and Germany
Bayern Munich lost Jerome Boateng after Arjen Robben limped off against Real Madrid, with the Germany defender holding his hamstring.
Jerome Boateng hobbled out of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with an apparent hamstring injury on Wednesday.
Boateng pulled up shortly after Joshua Kimmich fired Bayern into a 1-0 lead in the first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena.
The injury makes Boateng a major doubt for the return encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu and could also become a concern for Germany boss Joachim Low ahead of the World Cup in Russia.
Bayern loss Arjen Robben due to a problem with his right leg earlier in the contest and were pegged back by Marcelo's excellent equaliser before half-time.
Hope it's not too serious, Boa! 1-0 April 25, 2018
Low, whose side are among the favourites to win the World Cup, was in attendance in Munich.
