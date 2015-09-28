Boateng: It's time for Dinamo to lose again

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has vowed to bring an end to Dinamo Zagreb's formidable unbeaten run in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

The Croatian champions have not lost in their last 45 games in all competitions and shocked Arsenal in the opening round of group-stage matches earlier this month.

Boateng has acknowledged the record of Zoran Mamic's side but is determined to bring it to an end at the Allianz Arena.

"Of course it's impressive, but it's about time they saw defeat again," he said on Monday.

David Alaba, meanwhile, insists Bayern must not become complacent against a team who defied expectations to beat Arsenal 2-1 in Croatia.

"They've shown they're a dangerous team. They're not an easy opponent," said the Austria international, who was earlier hailed by coach Pep Guardiola for his form following last season's injury problems.

"I feel very, very good after my injury. It's important when the coach trusts you."

"We saw last season that David is super important," Boateng added of his team-mate. "He's one of the few players who can play in lots of positions."