Boateng plays down injury concerns ahead of Euro 2016 opener

Jerome Boateng calmed fears he picked up an injury in Germany's final warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2016.

Joachim Low's world champions defeated Hungary 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday, although there was a moment of concern early in the first half when Boateng came over to the touchline for treatment.

With fellow centre-back Mats Hummels a doubt for the upcoming tournament with a calf problem, the sight of Boateng laying on the ground being tended to by the physios was not a welcome one for Germany fans.

But the Bayern Munich defender was quick to play down any concerns that he would not be ready in time for Germany's Group C opener against Ukraine next Sunday.

"No, nobody needs to be worried about me," said Boateng, who also underlined the importance of Bastian Schweinsteiger, himself recovering from a knee problem.

"A little issue with my nerve, but I didn't have any problems at half-time, the doctors examined me. Everything is good.

"It's important that Bastian Schweinsteiger is with us again, he's our captain. He calms everyone. Sure he's not at 100 per cent, but he is very important for us."

Meanwhile, Julian Draxler started the match against Hungary, playing an hour before being replaced by Andre Schurrle, but the winger knows he cannot be certain of a place in the first team against Ukraine.

"No I don't think I have a place in the team guaranteed," he said. "I worked well in preparation. I feel good, I'm full of confidence.

"I know I want to play, but the coach will decide what's best for the team and I will do as he pleases.

"We are all excited. The preparation was good, but the closer the tournament gets, the bigger the excitement. Now we have one-two days to breathe deeply and then the tournament starts and then our focus is on the Euros."