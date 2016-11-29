Boateng resumes Bayern training

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has resumed training after a brief spell on the sidelines due to a muscular problem.

Boateng suffered the knock in Bayern's 3-2 Champions League defeat at the hands of Rostov last week and missed the Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

His return to Sabener Strasse means he is likely to feature in Friday's trip to Mainz as Bayern look to close the gap to leaders RB Leipzig.

The newly promoted side are still unbeaten after 12 games and hold a three-point lead over Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Robert Lewandowski took part in Tuesday's training session without any noteworthy problems after suffering a minor knee problem on Monday, while Javi Martinez also resumed regular training after spending Monday in the club's performance centre.

Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, worked individually due to some minor physical discomforts.