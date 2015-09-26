Bolasie pens new Palace contract

Yannick Bolasie has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Crystal Palace.

The winger had been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the transfer window after an impressive 2014-15 season – scoring four goals and amassing 11 assists in the Premier League as Alan Pardew guided Palace to finish 10th.

And, ahead of Palace's trip to Watford on Sunday, the DR Congo international has now pledged his future to the club, with Pardew delighted to retain Bolasie's services.

"This is a good news story for the football club, to secure this guy," he told Palace's official site.

"Not only is he an exciting guy who the fans love, he's a great person and a great character. Unspoilt really by the fame and success he has had.

"If I can make him even better then that's good security for the football club. I've said all along this guy needs to deliver the final moment.

"My first priority is to secure him to develop him. And if I can develop him and take this club forward that's great."