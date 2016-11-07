Bolingbroke resigns as Inter CEO

Michael Bolingbroke has stepped down as Inter's chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The 51-year-old joined Inter in July 2014 after a stint as chief operating officer for Manchester United, but has now opted to move on again after just over two years with the Serie A giants.

"Inter confirm that the board of directors met on Monday morning and accepted the resignation of Michael Bolingbroke as CEO with immediate effect," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"We wish him best of luck for the future."

Inter have appointed Jun Liu, vice-president of Suning Sports Group, as interim CEO. Liu already sits on Inter's board of directors.

"The club believes the arrival of Mr Liu during this period will allow for a clearer and quicker decision-making process by establishing a direct link to the club's majority stakeholder Suning," the statement continues.

"A key part of Mr Liu's role will be to act as bridge between Suning and Inter, thus providing direct access to Suning's vast corporate support network."