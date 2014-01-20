Bolivia Wrap: Dream start to season for Sport Boys

Reinaldo Parada handed Sport Boys the lead on 20 minutes before Leandro Ferreira sealed the result in the 70th minute.

Sport's two-goal win was the biggest of the first round ensuring they begin the season on top of the league.

Oriente Petrolero recovered from conceding a late equaliser to snatch a 3-2 win at Guabira.

A brace from Alcides Pena earned Oriente a 2-0 lead midway through the second half but Guabira's Jose Castillo pulled a goal on 64 minutes to make it a contest.

The Guabira faithful were sent into raptures as Diego Cabrera completed the comeback in the 90th minute.

But the celebrations were not to last as Yasmani Duk restored Oriente's lead only a minute later to snatch the three points.

Bolivar got the better of Nacional Potosi in an action-packed start to the match, as they won 2-1 with all three goals coming in the first 18 minutes.

In other matches, Real Potosi shaded The Strongest 1-0, Blooming overcame San Jose 2-1 and there was a goalless draw between Aurora and Club Universitario.