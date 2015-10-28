Bologna name Donadoni as new head coach

Bologna have named Roberto Donadoni as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Rossoblu sacked Delio Rossi earlier on Wednesday following a disappointing start to the season in which they have lost eight of their first 10 Serie A games.

Roberto Mancini's Inter won 1-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Tuesday to condemn Bologna to their third consecutive home defeat, prompting the club to dismiss Rossi.

Current Under-17 boss Paolo Magnani took Wednesday's training session but former Parma coach Donadoni has now been announced as Rossi's permanent successor.

"Bologna announces that it has entrusted the first team to the guidance of Roberto Donadoni, who has signed a contract until June 30, 2017," a club statement read.

Donadoni is due to hold a press conference at 17.30CET at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday.

Former Italy boss Donadoni has been without a senior coaching role since leaving Parma in July 2014.