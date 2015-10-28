Bologna sack head coach Rossi

Bologna have sacked head coach Delio Rossi following a disappointing run of results so far this season.

The Rossoblu bounced back to the Italian top flight at the first time of asking after a play-off victory at the end of last term but have lost eight of their opening 10 league games in 2015-16.

Roberto Mancini's Inter won 1-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Tuesday to condemn Bologna to their third consecutive home defeat, and the club have opted to take action.

"Bologna announces that first-team coach Delio Rossi has been relieved," a statement released on Wednesday read. "We offer our heartfelt thanks for his professionalism and competence.

"The club wishes him all the best in his professional fortunes."

Current Under-17 boss Paolo Magnani took Wednesday's training session but former Parma boss Roberto Donadoni is the favourite to succeed Rossi.