Bolt backs Mourinho for United success

Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt has given his seal of approval to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and joked he is still waiting on the call to fulfil a life-long dream and play at Old Trafford.

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt is an avid United fan and regularly spoke out against the reigns of Mourinho's predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

But speaking ahead of his participation at the Anniversary Games in London on Friday, the 29-year-old explained he is confident Mourinho can bring back the glory days of Alex Ferguson.

"I haven't got the call yet, but I know it's coming, I think he's waiting until after the Olympics," he said of a fanciful first-team call-up.

"For me I'm happy. I think it was a good choice, Mourinho is a winner, he works hard to win titles and that's what Manchester United need right now.

"He's building a squad and I'm looking forward to seeing much bigger players, so I'm excited about that."

As Mourinho's old friend Sam Allardyce awaited confirmation of his appointment as England manager, Bolt also ran the rule over the Three Lions.

"I always say that, you guys are pretty much the biggest league in the world, the best footballers, but no titles," he added. "It's really sad."