Bolton’s first-team squad available for weekend clash with Nottingham Forest

Bolton’s first-team squad will be available for Sunday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest after going on strike over unpaid wages.

Wanderers’ game against Brentford, which was due to be played last weekend, was postponed after the squad refused to play in protest at a series of delays to wage payments.

But Bolton will face Forest on Sunday after the first-team players agreed to participate.

An EFL statement read: “Bolton Wanderers have confirmed to the EFL that its first-team squad will be available for the club’s away fixture against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“As a result, the game will take place as originally scheduled on Sunday 5 May, kick-off 12.30pm along with all other Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

“The EFL Board will determine on Thursday 2 May as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to last week’s suspended fixture with Brentford and details will be confirmed in due course.”