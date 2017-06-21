Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala

Leonardo Bonucci has vehemently denied reports that he was involved in a half-time bust-up with Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala during the Champions League final.

Juve were level at 1-1 at the break in Cardiff before going on to suffer a second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Bonucci issued a dressing down to Argentina superstar Dybala at half-time, with some claiming he slapped his team-mate and that he was involved in a round of verbal sparring with defensive partner Andrea Barzagli.

However, Italy defender Bonucci has insisted that the reports are completely false.

"None of what was written, talked about or reconstructed is true," he posted on his official Facebook page.

"With regards to what has been written over the last few days by some media sources regarding supposed rows and verbal clashes that might've involved me and other team-mates, I think the time has come to make one thing very clear.

"There was no argument, let alone physical clashes regarding me or anyone else.

"The interval between the first and second halves of the UCL Final was an interval like many others were, I repeat, nothing happened.

"These are the only words I intend to say with regards to this situation and I hope they will be the last.

"In case they are not sufficient to clarify the situation and establish the truth, I will be ready to ask my lawyers to defend my good name and honourability."