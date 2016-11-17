Bonucci: Juventus' rivals should be worried

Leonardo Bonucci has warned Juventus' rivals that the reigning Serie A champions will only get better over the course of the season.

Massimiliano Allegri's men sit top of the table after 12 games, holding a four-point lead over Roma, but have yet to hit their best form.

Bonucci sees no reason for concern, though, and is confident they will progress further over the coming months.

"We have not been playing great, but it is only November and there is plenty of time to improve. That is one of our objectives," Bonucci told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Right now, collecting points is all that matters and then toward January, February, we can show a bit more. The other teams should be worried."

Juve have dominated Serie A in recent years, winning the title for the past five successive seasons, but have yet to replicate that form in the Champions League, despite making it to the final in 2014-15.

Bonucci is desperate to make an impact in Europe this term, although he has acknowledged much depends on the draw for the knockout stages.

"We should not even be thinking about not surviving the group stages," he added.

"If you look at some of the other groups, it is all a bit relative whether you finish first or second.

"Then from there on you need a bit of luck with the draw."