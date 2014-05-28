Bonucci: Prandelli renewal is great news

Prandelli, who took charge of Italy in 2010, has rejuvenated an ageing side and transformed them into an international force once again.

Despite a heavy loss to Spain in the final of UEFA Euro 2012 and a semi-final defeat on penalties to the same opposition at last year's FIFA Confederations Cup, the Italians have a large pool of younger, exciting players that have been tipped to impress at the upcoming World Cup.

The former Fiorentina boss confirmed on Monday that he will remain in charge until Euro 2016, and Bonucci is convinced that the continuity of having Prandelli in charge long-term can only be a benefit ahead of the trip to Brazil.

He said: "The second place at the Euros and the third place at the Confederations Cup were, in large part, down to the coach and his staff.

"This is a project that was born when he became coach of the national team."

Italy kick-start their World Cup campaign in Manaus against England on June 14.

Bonucci's future at club level has come into question recently, with Monaco reportedly interested, but the centre-back is hoping to follow coach Antonio Conte's lead and commit his future to Turin.

"I'll think more about Juve after the World Cup, but I think we're all delighted Conte’s decided to stay on," Bonucci added.

"My future is simple: I have always said that as long as Juve want me I will remain at Juve.

"When they call me and tell me that there is no place for me, I will consider other offers."