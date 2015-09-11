Bony determined to put injury woes behind him

Wilfried Bony is aiming to make up for lost time after a stuttering start to his Manchester City career.

The Ivorian forward, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium in a big-money deal from Swansea in January, has made just three Premier League starts for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

After appearing in City's first three matches of 2015-16, the 26-year-old was sidelined for the win over Watford following an injury picked up in training.

However, he has recovered over the international break, and is determined to make an impact on City's campaign as they look to extend their perfect start to the season at Crystal Palace this weekend.

"It's been a stop-start beginning to my time at the club, mostly through injury and international duty so I just want to get back out on the pitch and help my team," Bony told City's official website.

"My foot is fine and I'm eager to get my season going. The injury wasn’t anything unusual and I didn’t feel that much pain but it was a bad cut.

"I had seven stitches and then it was a case of just rest and letting it heal. I am available on Saturday.

"Palace is a tough place to go and they have some very good, dangerous players, but we just want to keep our momentum going for as long as possible."