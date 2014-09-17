Bony not affected by Swansea transfer talk

The Ivory Coast international scored 26 goals in an outstanding first campaign at the Welsh club following his move from Vitesse.

Bony's prolific debut season at the Liberty Stadium led to talk of the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Roma making a move for the frontman.

The 25-year-old remained in south Wales, though, and has now turned his attention to building on an impressive start to his Swansea career.

"Now it's over," Bony told the South Wales Evening Post.

"Before we were talking, but now it's over so I have to focus on the team.

"There were some chances [that he might leave], but nothing concrete. I waited and nothing happened so now I am just focused on the team.

"My head is okay. I just want to repeat or do better than last season."

Swansea have made a flying start to the Premier League season, winning three of their first four games, and Bony believes his performances have demonstrated that his head was not turned by transfer speculation.

He added: "We can see from the games I played that the speculation didn't affect me.

"I think I have started better than last season.

"The goals are not coming, but the team is playing well. I'm not affected and the goals will come."