Boost for Germany as Boateng trains ahead of last 16

By

Germany fans will be delighted by the sight of Jerome Boateng in training ahead of Sunday's Euro 2016 last-16 showdown with Slovakia.

Jerome Boateng's chances of playing in Germany's last-16 clash against Slovakia at Euro 2016 were seemingly enhanced as he joined his team-mates in training on Saturday.

The Bayern Munich centre-back has been a fitness concern for head coach Joachim Low after he sustained a calf injury in their final group-stage match, a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Boateng did work on the exercise bike away from the rest of the squad on Friday, but took part with his team-mates a day later under close supervision from team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

It remains to be seen if Boateng will feature against Slovakia, who beat Germany 3-1 in a friendly in Hannover last month, but is seemingly in contention for Low's men in Lille.

 