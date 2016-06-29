Bordeaux complete Toulalan signing

Bordeaux have completed the signing of Jeremy Toulalan from Monaco, handing the midfielder a two-year contract.

Despite having one season remaining on his Monaco deal, Toulalan last week negotiated an exit from the club he joined from Malaga in 2013.

The former France international cited a desire to move closer to his home town of Nantes and undertake a new challenge as motivating factors.

"I spent three wonderful seasons with Monaco and I am proud to have contributed to the club's return to the forefront of the French and European stage," he said in a statement.

"It is time for me to take on a different challenge that will also allow me to get closer to my home town.

"I want to thank my team-mates, the coaching staff and all the members of the club as well as the fans who have always supported me."

Toulalan completed his medical and signed a contract that runs until June 2018 on Wednesday.