Bordeaux's Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video

Reported Arsenal target Malcom is among a trio of Bordeaux players set for a disciplinary hearing relating to a video posted on social media.

Malcom, linked with a €50million switch to Arsenal, appeared alongside team-mates Jonathan Cafu and Otavio in a clip that was uploaded shortly after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at home to Caen.

The Brazilians could be seen smiling with friends outside the Matmut Atlantique in the wake of a seventh loss in eight matches in all competitions, prompting an angry reaction from supporters.

Bordeaux criticised the players, who now face sanctions from the club, for a lack of "maturity, solidarity and respect".

The video (below) has enraged Bordeaux fans, who are unhappy with the club's lowly position in Ligue 1. Otavio and Cafu also in trouble. January 17, 2018

An official statement read: "Bordeaux strongly condemn the video published on social media on Tuesday night outside the Matmut Atlantique by friends of Cafu, Malcom and Otavio.

"Faced with this lack of maturity, solidarity and respect towards the club and all its components, Bordeaux will summon the three players mentioned to a disciplinary hearing as soon as possible."

The loss to Caen left Bordeaux 13th in Ligue 1, four points clear of the relegation zone having played a game more than all of the clubs benneath them.

A run of just two wins in 16 matches, which has seen exits from the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France, has led to reports head coach Jocelyn Gourvennec will be replaced by Michel Preud'homme.