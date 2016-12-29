Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links

Fabio Borini is not planning on leaving Sunderland in January despite reported interest from AC Milan and Roma, his agent insists.

The forward has been linked with two of Serie A's top clubs this week, having previously spent a year on loan at Roma during the 2011-12 season.

Sunderland are short on funds ahead of the transfer window, but Borini is not interested in being a player they cash in on.

However, former Liverpool attacker Borini will review his situation at the end of the season, with his agent unsurprised by links with Milan and Roma.

"It is natural that a 25-year-old Italian striker with international experience would be pleasing to many teams and raise interest, especially from the top Italian clubs," Borini's representative Roberto De Fanti told Pagine Romaniste.

"Fabio was really happy at Roma, but now he is very happy at Sunderland and for now, this is all he is concentrating on.

"There is no possibility that he will be leaving in January and there are no ongoing negotiations.

"Next June, like it is with every player, we will have to see what happens."

Borini, who is under contract with Sunderland until 2019, scored his first Premier League goal of an injury interrupted season against Manchester United on Boxing Day.