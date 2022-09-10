Borussia Dortmund happy to have sold Erling Haaland after he became 'a burden'

Erling Haaland has so far scored 12 goals from just eight games for Manchester City, including an incredible two Premier League hat-tricks.

But at Borussia Dortmund, they were pleased to see the back of him.

That's according to Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who told German outlet Sport Bild (opens in new tab) that the club's start to the season "proves" that the goalscorer had become "a burden".

Haaland bagged an incredible 86 goals in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga side, but Kehl says that the 10 goals from 10 different scorers Dortmund have had so far this season shows why the transfer to Man City "was right".

"As much as we have always appreciated Erling and the success he has had with our shirt, in the end the matter had definitely become a burden, both in the dressing room and for the club," Kehl said.

OUT NOW (Image credit: Future) IN THE MAG Haaland exclusive, how the Lionesses made history PLUS Baggio, Grobbelaar, Mike Dean, FC Mariupol and 30 years of Champions League lunacy

"In general, for the whole environment, it was just him. The timing of the sale was right, both for us and for City. The fact that our first 10 goals this season have been scored by 10 different players proves it."

He added: "I would have liked to have been certain a little earlier, because that issue limited our preparation.

"Without him, we have the possibility to trust the other players. The fact that our first 10 competitive goals have been scored by 10 different players shows that pretty well."

Today's best deals on new Manchester City shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Norwegian Haaland is the cover star on the October issue of FourFourTwo, which features an exclusive interview with the Man City striker. He tells FFT that he was so keen to play for his father's former club that Guardiola "didn’t have to sell the club to me".

His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also played for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo now to receive our World Cup Preview – and get your first three issues for £3 (opens in new tab)