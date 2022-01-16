Borussia Dortmund report: Erling Haaland to cost suitors almost £300 million

Any club wanting to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund will have to set aside the best part of £300 million, according to reports.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both said to be in the race for the Norwegian sharpshooter's signature.

Barca's interest will no doubt provoke scepticism given their recent financial troubles, but club president Joan Laporta has insisted that the Catalian giants are "back as big players" in the transfer market.

They did have to take out a loan to fund their recent signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, though...

Haaland's release clause is thought to be roughly £62.5 million, but that's peanuts in the grand scheme of things - and not just because of the gazillion goals he'll guarantee his new team but also.

There would also be fees - possibly hefty ones - to pay his 'super' agent Mino Raiola - as well as the not inconsiderable matter of wages.

According to MARCA, Haaland would ultimately cost in the region of 350 million euros (£292 million) over six years.

Aside from Barca and Real, which clubs are in a position to even contemplate such an outlay? Perhaps only PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City - the latter of whom the 21-year-old's father, Alfe-Inge, made 47 appearances for.

This could be the saga of the summer of 2022 - but for now, Haaland will continue doing the only thing he knows: making the back of the net ripple.

He's already up to 78 goals for Dortmund in 77 games since joining from Red Ball Salzburg in January 200.

He can't reach 100 by the end of the season, can he?

Can he?