Bosnia hopeful Dzeko can face Wales

Bosnia-Herzegovina coach Mehmed Bazdarevic has refused to rule Edin Dzeko out of his country's Euro 2016 qualifier against Wales on Saturday.

Roma striker Dzeko has been out of action since suffering a twisted knee during his club's 5-1 win over Carpi on September 26.

At the time the Serie A club announced that the 29-year-old would be sidelined for between three to four weeks but, following a conversation with Dzeko, Bazdarevic believes his country's all-time top goalscorer may play a part in Zenica.

Bazdarevic told a press conference: "I spoke with Edin. I'm sure he can lend a hand for the match on Saturday evening."

Assistant coach Dragan Peric added: "Despite early predictions that were not positive, it is possible that Edin is ready for the match against Wales. He's still doing therapy, but from what we know he could play."

Bosnia-Herzegovina are fourth in Group B, two points behind current play-off incumbents Israel, and travel to Cyprus for their final qualifier next Tuesday.