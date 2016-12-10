Bosz confirms Bazoer's imminent departure

Riechedly Bazoer is set to leave Ajax in the January transfer window, according to the club's head coach Peter Bosz.

The Netherlands international has been widely linked with a move to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, and Ajax have now confirmed that he will soon make a move away from the four-time European champions.

Bazoer will play no part in Ajax's remaining matches before the mid-season break, and, according to Bosz, is "in the final phase" of a transfer.

"Riechedly and I had a good conversation on Saturday afternoon," he told the club's official website. "He reported that his transfer is in the final phase - and I also understand this from Marc [Overmars, director of football].

"We will play, in the next eight days, three very important matches, in between three scheduled rehabilitation courses and two tactical training sessions.

"This training is not for him as he has a view to a new club, which is why we gave him freedom from training to work with players who are focused on our next opponent.

"We shook hands and parted in a good way."

Bazoer has made just five appearances for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season.