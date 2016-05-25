Bosz honoured by Ajax appointment

Peter Bosz is honoured to be the new coach of Ajax after signing a three-year deal with the club.

The former Vitesse boss took over at Maccabi Tel Aviv in January, helping them to a second-place finish in the Ligat ha'Al.

Ajax failed to regain the Eredivisie title from PSV on the final day of the season, with Frank de Boer subsequently agreeing an early termination to his contract at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Bosz is delighted to be appointed his successor and is looking forward to start working with the squad on June 27.

"This is a great moment for me as a coach. I had a clause in my contract with Maccabi which has enabled me to take this step," he said in a statement.

"It's an honour that Ajax approached me for this position. I'm very ambitious and so is Ajax.

"It's now time for a holiday so I can then start the job in Amsterdam full of energy."

Marketing director Edwin van der Sar added: "The clubs he coach always played technical and attacking football and that suits Ajax.

"Peter is experienced and has a clear vision. We are very pleased with the fact that he is coming to Ajax."