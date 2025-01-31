Bournemouth superfan rewarded for FPL masterclass as he yields whopping 126 points in one week

A hat-trick in FPL terms is considered gold dust.

But when you triple-captain a player and he comes in with a hat-trick, it really is like winning the lottery. Amazingly, only one punter in the whole of Fantasy Premier League did so last weekend, as Dango Ouattara banged home three goals for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest in their 5-0 win.

Meet Greg, a Cherries fan who had full faith in the 22-year-old and was duly rewarded for his act of footballing bravery...

AFC Bournemouth fan Greg triple-captained Dango Ouattara as he scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: AFC Bournemouth)

"I needed to catch up with my boss in the fantasy league that I am in so I thought I needed to do something different," explained Greg in a video posted on the Cherries social media.

"Dango [Ouattara] played well against Chelsea, so he was due a goal. So I thought I'll put him in, he is going to play, and then yeah, I didn't think he was going to get a hat trick but there you have it!

The 22-year-old now has eight goals to his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was absolutely buzzing, in the next row in front of me it was all over the place," added the Bournemouth fanatic.

"Yeah my boss is in the league and he still can't believe it. So now I am second by only about 20 points because everyone else averaged about 40 points and I got 126.

"Especially on Facebook and Twitter, people might say who is this guy, is he a robot? Does he have like a thousand accounts?

"The answer is no - I am just a Bournemouth supporter who believes in my own players. What a fairy tale season, this is mental, this is Bournemouth!" concluded Greg.

Meet Greg.He's the only person in the world who triple-captained Dango in @OfficialFPL last week 🤯A hat-trick got him 63 points and the man himself wanted to give him a present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/CwnIElSK1AJanuary 31, 2025

We all love a feel-good story and it is nice to see Greg rewarded with his very own signed shirt from Ouattara after his three-goal haul against the Tricky Trees.

Will lightning strike twice? Find out as Bournemouth take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.