Bradford City 2 Aldershot Town 0: Leigh, McMahon keep FA Cup dream alive

Bradford City booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a 2-0 win over Aldershot Town at Valley Parade.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the first time out but the replay was decided by goals from Greg Leigh and Tony McMahon, sending the Yorkshire side through and setting up a date with Chesham United.

Bradford, who beat Chelsea en route to the quarter-finals of this competition last year, required an impressive double save from Ben Williams to keep Aldershot off the board in the 10th minute.

Mark Marshall saw his shot turned onto the post by Aldershot goalkeeper Phil Smith in the 20th minute, but it was not until after the hour-mark that the deadlock was broken.

Leigh latched onto Billy Knott's cross-field pass and raced in behind the defence before clipping an excellent finish over the onrushing Smith.

With 14 minutes remaining, Bradford were awarded a penalty when Omar Beckles fouled Luke James inside the area, McMahon firing the spot-kick into the bottom corner.