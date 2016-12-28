Bradley 'p****d off' at Swansea sacking

Bob Bradley is "p****d off" at being sacked by Swansea City after just 11 matches in charge.

The American's departure was announced by the Welsh club on Tuesday after he failed to arrest a decline that sees Swansea sitting 19th in the Premier League, kept off the bottom on goal difference alone.

But Bradley, who replaced Francesco Guidolin in October, believes the Swansea board have been too hasty in relieving him of his duties.

"I'm a little bit p****d off this morning," Bradley told talkSPORT. "I don’t think it’s the correct decision.

"I believe in my work and I certainly knew that I was going into a difficult situation and I also understand that when you go in the clock's already ticking, so it's not like you're expecting all sorts of time.

"The discussions we had always included the work that needed to be done in January - we had talked about players.

"I'm frustrated because I feel like every place I've been, I've been able to put my stamp on the team in terms of the mentality and the tactics.

"I think they [the club board] need to realise that the work was good and even though the results haven't been what we would have wanted, turning around a team at the bottom of the table and low on confidence is one of the most difficult things you can do as a manager.

"I knew when I came that I had to prove myself and I'm disappointed that in the short run we couldn't do that, but it's football and I don't make excuses.

"In the whole time that I've been here I have never made excuses, I've never thrown a player under the bus - I've taken responsibility because I believe that's how you lead.

"I hope that somewhere along the line I can find another opportunity to challenge myself and keep moving forward."

But Bradley wished Swansea well, adding: "I hope they will stay up, but I think there needs to be improvements in the squad in January - I said that when I arrived and I still think that's the case.

"I think the discussions [with the board over transfers] were going in a good direction.

"I think that [American owners] Jason [Levien] and Steve [Kaplan] understand that the team needs to be improved and that means spending money in January to make it happen."