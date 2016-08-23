Bravo arrives in Manchester ahead of City move

Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is seemingly closing in on his move to Manchester City after he was pictured arriving at Manchester airport on Tuesday.

Bravo has been widely tipped to make the move to the Etihad Stadium throughout the transfer window after spending the last two seasons at Camp Nou, during which time he has won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice and the Champions League in 2015.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that a deal was close at a news conference on Tuesday when he said: "I cannot deny what everyone knows.

"But until a deal is complete, I cannot answer."

Welcome to August 23, 2016

Manchester airport's official Twitter account posted pictures of Bravo arriving and he could make his Premier League debut against Hull City on Saturday if the deal is completed in time.

The arrival of the Chilean has also cast into doubt the future of Joe Hart, who has played deputy to Willy Caballero so far this season with doubts as to whether he can play the style of football Guardiola expects from his goalkeepers.

The England international has been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Everton.