Bravo 'will be with us' on Saturday - Fernandez

Barcelona sporting director, Robert Fernandez, did not rule out Claudio Bravo's sale but confirmed he will be available for the club's LaLiga opener this weekend.

The Chilean goalkeeper is reportedly close to signing for Manchester City, but only after Diego Alves joins at Camp Nou.

Complicating the matter is Barcelona's added interest in Paco Alcacer, with the Spanish champions wanting to send Munir El Haddadi and Sergi Samper to Valencia, but Fernandez made clear Bravo will play until any departure.

"There is a lot of talk and I am going to do little about it. Saturday [Bravo] will play with us. It is the first league match and that is all I will say," Fernandez told Telecinco.

"Then, we will see what happens. They discussed many things and I will just say that Saturday, he will be with us. If he goes, logically before the end of the window, another goalkeeper will come."

With respect to Alcacer, Fernandez did not commit one way or the other, but left the door open for his signing, as a back-up to the preferred front three of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

"We have been working for some time on the incorporation of a fourth forward, and we know what we want. We have time to think about what we are going to do," Fernandez said.

Fernandez's comments followed Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana second leg, in what was a dominant performance following Vicente Iborra's missed penalty.

The Catalan giants begin their LaLiga title defence on Saturday, when they host Gustavo Poyet's Real Betis.

Immediately post-match, Fernandez highlighted he is happy with Luis Enrique's squad.

"Sevilla was a difficult and important rival. The initial stages were difficult and then more bearable. It is an early-season game," he said.

"It is not easy to put together players in such an exquisite template. The club has won many titles and it is difficult to incorporate strength.

"We have always sought players who have technical quality because our audience demands it. We have the best in that aspect and we are satisfied."