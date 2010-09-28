Brazil crowned Homeless World Cup kings

Following an emotionally charged Women's Final, hundreds of spectators made their way over to Pitch One for possibly the most eagerly anticipated final in the history of the Homeless World Cup.

Undoubtedly the two best teams of the men's tournament, Brazil versus Chile had fast become the final the people wanted to see.

There was a carnival atmosphere inside the arena, with the singing of the national anthems and chants from the supporters generating an air of electricity and expectation, as streams of press, photographers and officials lined the side of the pitch.

Dark clouds gathered as kick-off approached. The floodlights came on and the first specks of rain in a week fell on Copacabana Beach. But this only added to the dramatic scene unfolding as the match commenced.

With both sets of players struggling with their footing, as in the opening game, the first period was a tense and cagey affair as the two teams struggled to get into their groove. However, it was the hosts who eventually made the breakthrough.

Chile midfielder Jonathan Viveros lost possesion cheaply, allowing Maximiliano to square the ball to a team-mate to open the scoring.

As Brazil began to boss the game, they extended their lead when goalkeeper Renildo fired the ball into the centre-forward's feet, who smartly laid off for Maximiliano to plunder a second goal.

The first half lacked the end-to-end excitement of their encounter on the opening day, with Chile appearing somewhat shell-shocked as the hosts further extended their lead before half-time, a placed finish by the fantastically named Jhon Lennon.

HALF-TIME: BRAZIL 3-0 CHILE

Chile kept the Brazillians waiting before the second half began as coach Juan Erazo and Nicolas Paraud squeezed in a final few words of inspiration to the players, before referee "Shoes" Mohono asserted their need to rejoin the action for the second half to commence.

Chile rallied and attempted to up their tempo but failed to seriously trouble the Brazillian goalkeeper, Renildo.

With their best play coming through Jose Moralez, the Chileans pressed but a regimented Brazil side allowed few opportunities.

And when they did, the Chileans found the Brazillian stopper in fine form, one reflex save in particular drawing praise from the home crowd and moans of frustration from the Chilean players.

Brazil put the game beyond Chile with two quick goals. The first a well placed shot to make it four, before Chilean keeper Andy Berrios scythed down the Brazilian centre-forward to concede a penalty.

It was left to Maximiliano to convert, taking one touch before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, giving Brazil a 5-0 lead.

Brazil put some added gloss on the scoreline when Paulinho skipped past his marker on the right hand side and rifled a rising shot beyond the Chilean keeper.

Seconds later, the final whistle was blown and Brazillian pandemonium ensued on the pitch and in the stands.

Dejected Chileans players dropped to the floor, as the Brazillian coaching team and victorious women's side joined their celebrations.

By Simon Mobey and Callum Macdonald

