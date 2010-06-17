Trending

Brazil new favourites after shock Spain loss

Brazil are the new 9/2 favourites to win the World Cup after Spain’s shock loss to Switzerland on Wednesday.

The Euro 2008 champions have been eased from 7/2 before their 1-0 defeat in Durban to 5/1 by FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power, although Spain’s overall chances are not too badly damaged with prospects of qualifying from the group still at 1/3.

Brazil are now the market leaders at 9/2 and could be Spain’s second round opponents should Vicente del Bosque’s team not win Group H. The Spanish are 9/4 not to make it to the knockout stages.

Mr Paddy Power himself managed to find time away from the Ascot race track to tell FourFourTwo.com:

“It’s the biggest shock of the World Cup so far and punters have taken a right kick in the cojones with that loss. But there’s a long way to go yet and Spain are still in the hunt – at least for now.”

Although unlikely, Switzerland are now 125/1 to win the World Cup from 200/1 before Wednesday’s sensational victory.

WORLD CUP WINNER

As well as Spain’s drift to 5/1, Germany are now 7/1 from 9/1, leap-frogging England into fourth favourites.

9/2        Brazil
5/1        Spain
6/1        Argentina
7/1        Germany
8/1        Holland
8/1        England
14/1      Italy
25/1      France
33/1      Portugal
45/1      Ivory Coast
55/1      Chile
125/1    Switzerland

Spain Latest
1/3        To Qualify
9/4        Not to Qualify

