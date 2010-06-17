Brazil new favourites after shock Spain loss

The Euro 2008 champions have been eased from 7/2 before their 1-0 defeat in Durban to 5/1 by FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power, although Spain’s overall chances are not too badly damaged with prospects of qualifying from the group still at 1/3.

Brazil are now the market leaders at 9/2 and could be Spain’s second round opponents should Vicente del Bosque’s team not win Group H. The Spanish are 9/4 not to make it to the knockout stages.

Mr Paddy Power himself managed to find time away from the Ascot race track to tell FourFourTwo.com:

“It’s the biggest shock of the World Cup so far and punters have taken a right kick in the cojones with that loss. But there’s a long way to go yet and Spain are still in the hunt – at least for now.”

Although unlikely, Switzerland are now 125/1 to win the World Cup from 200/1 before Wednesday’s sensational victory.

WORLD CUP WINNER

As well as Spain’s drift to 5/1, Germany are now 7/1 from 9/1, leap-frogging England into fourth favourites.

9/2 Brazil

5/1 Spain

6/1 Argentina

7/1 Germany

8/1 Holland

8/1 England

14/1 Italy

25/1 France

33/1 Portugal

45/1 Ivory Coast

55/1 Chile

125/1 Switzerland

Spain Latest

1/3 To Qualify

9/4 Not to Qualify

