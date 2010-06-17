Brazil new favourites after shock Spain loss
By Gregg Davies
Brazil are the new 9/2 favourites to win the World Cup after Spain’s shock loss to Switzerland on Wednesday.
The Euro 2008 champions have been eased from 7/2 before their 1-0 defeat in Durban to 5/1 by FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power, although Spain’s overall chances are not too badly damaged with prospects of qualifying from the group still at 1/3.
Brazil are now the market leaders at 9/2 and could be Spain’s second round opponents should Vicente del Bosque’s team not win Group H. The Spanish are 9/4 not to make it to the knockout stages.
Mr Paddy Power himself managed to find time away from the Ascot race track to tell FourFourTwo.com:
“It’s the biggest shock of the World Cup so far and punters have taken a right kick in the cojones with that loss. But there’s a long way to go yet and Spain are still in the hunt – at least for now.”
Although unlikely, Switzerland are now 125/1 to win the World Cup from 200/1 before Wednesday’s sensational victory.
WORLD CUP WINNER
As well as Spain’s drift to 5/1, Germany are now 7/1 from 9/1, leap-frogging England into fourth favourites.
9/2 Brazil
5/1 Spain
6/1 Argentina
7/1 Germany
8/1 Holland
8/1 England
14/1 Italy
25/1 France
33/1 Portugal
45/1 Ivory Coast
55/1 Chile
125/1 Switzerland
Spain Latest
1/3 To Qualify
9/4 Not to Qualify
