Brazil wary of Paraguay, relishing opportunity for revenge

Brazil defenders Thiago Silva and Filipe Luis were both wary of their next opponent, after their side set up a quarter-final clash with Paraguay at the Copa America.

Silva and Roberto Firmino both scored in Brazil's 2-1 victory over Venezuela in Santiago on Sunday, which sent Dunga's men into the last eight as winners of Group C.

But having been eliminated from the 2011 Copa America by Paraguay at the quarter-finals stage, Brazil know how difficult their next match will be.

Paraguay finished second in Group B and are undefeated in Chile with a win over Jamaica and draws against Argentina and Uruguay under their belt.

"We saw a bit of their game [versus Uruguay]," Filipe Luis told Spor TV.

"It is difficult as all the others, even against Brazil. They will come enclosed with two lines of four, making many fouls, trying to shake our ball output. And we will have to use much of our creativity in attack to get at their defense. It will be the same style, with them coming in counterattacks."

Four years ago, Silva led Brazil at the Copa America but they were sent home early than expected when Paraguay held on for a scoreless draw through 120 minutes, before Marcelo Estigarribia and Cristian Riveros converted penalties to deny the Brazilians 2-0 in a shoot-out.

The 30-year-old centre-back conceded after Sunday's victory that result will add something to Saturday's quarter-final.

"They will be a tough opponent. Everyone who saw the last Copa America, noted that Paraguay reached the final on merit, eliminating us.

"I'm not saying it will be a rematch but it is logical that it will have more taste."

Reflecting on his goal - a scorching side-foot volley from a ninth-minute corner - Silva said: "The goal was a consequence of training, something we always try to do."