Brazil's Lucas Lima wants European move

Santos and Brazil midfielder Lucas Lima is aiming to secure a European move, though he insists he will not rush anything.

After returning from international duty, the 25-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in Santos' wins over Sport Recife and Fluminense in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Lucas Lima has been linked with moves to the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and, having rejected a move to China in January, his aim is to move across the Atlantic Ocean.

However, the Brazil international is willing to wait for the right opportunity to come his way.

"I am good, recovering, staying out of some games to improve my physical condition," he told SporTV.

"Of course, we live expecting proposals could appear, but I've got my feet on the ground and my head at Santos.

"But my view is Europe. What I want is a European club, because I have this desire, this interest, to know another culture and test myself in a different type of football.

"I know it will happen naturally."

Lucas Lima started as an unpunished handball from Raul Ruidiaz earned Peru a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America Centenario group stage.

Brazil were subsequently eliminated from the competition, and painful memories of that night remain with the midfielder.

"The way it happened, it hurts. It hurts and we have some sleepless nights," Lucas Lima added. "It was our duty to get out of the group stage and we could not."