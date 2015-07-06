BREAKING: New York City FC complete Pirlo capture

Juventus have confirmed Andrea Pirlo has completed a move to New York City FC after his contract with the Serie A champions was terminated by mutual consent.

Italy midfielder Pirlo helped Juve to four consecutive Serie A titles following his move from Milan in 2011, including a league and cup double last season.

Pirlo was also part of the team that reached last term's UEFA Champions League final, but will now join the likes of David Villa and Frank Lampard as the latest high-profile signing for New York City.

Juve hailed Pirlo - who attended City's recent MLS derby with the New York Red Bulls - in a lengthy statement on their official website.

It concluded: "It has been an honour and a privilege to have shared these four fantastic seasons with Andrea and all associated with Juventus Football Club wish him the very best for the future.

"Thanks for everything, Maestro, and good luck."