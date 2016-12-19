BREAKING NEWS: Bonucci signs one-year Juventus extension

Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract at Juventus by a further year, agreeing a deal to remain at the club until 2021.

The centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City prior to the 2016-17 season, but the Italian champions announced his new agreement on Monday.

Bonucci, 29, was previously contracted until 2020, but has added a further year to the deal he signed in July 2015.

He wrote on Twitter: "I renewed until 2021! I chose the house where I became great among the greats. One goal: keep winning!"

Ho rinnovato fino al 2021! Ho scelto la casa dove sono diventato grande tra i grandi. Un solo obiettivo: continuare a vincere! December 19, 2016

The Italy international joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and has won five Serie A titles as well as two Coppa Italia crowns in Turin.

"It's not often that you find world-class defenders with the same unrelenting determination to keep raising their game or that infectious enthusiasm which rubs off on the rest of the group, but in Bonucci, Juventus can now look forward to at least another four and a half years of it," a club statement read.

Bonucci has made 291 appearances for Juve in his six-and-a-half years with them.