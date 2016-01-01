BREAKING NEWS: Bournemouth sign Roma's Iturbe on loan

Roma forward Juan Iturbe has signed for AFC Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The move is subject to ratification by the Football Association and the granting of a work permit, and Bournemouth retain the option to make Iturbe's switch permanent for an undisclosed fee at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth's Premier League rivals Watford, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday but will not be eligible for Saturday's trip to Leicester City.