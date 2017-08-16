BREAKING NEWS: Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan

Carlos Bacca has joined Villarreal from AC Milan on a season-long loan deal which includes an option to buy.

The 30-year-old completed his move back to LaLiga, where he previously starred with Sevilla, on Wednesday.

Forward Bacca will then be presented to fans and the media by Villarreal on Thursday.

Villarreal have given Bacca the number nine shirt at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Colombia international was linked with a return to Sevilla, as well as Marseille and Monaco during a transfer window that saw Milan spend big on a host of additions, including Porto striker Andre Silva, whose arrival pushed Bacca down the San Siro pecking order.