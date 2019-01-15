BREAKING NEWS: Cech to retire at the end of the season
Arsenal will be on the look-out for a new goalkeeper at the end of the season with Petr Cech set to retire.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced he will retire at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old has lost his starting place to Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium this season and, after a 20-year playing career, has opted to quit.
In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.
"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve.
"I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch."
